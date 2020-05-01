Minnesota’s nonprofits and schools have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people in need. Starting May 1, communities will have a chance to return the favor — with $68,000 in bonus grants to be awarded.

GiveMN, a nonprofit formed in 2009 to connect donors with organizations throughout the state, will hold #GiveAtHomeMN May 1-8, a weeklong fundraising drive and showcase of the Minnesota Nice spirit.

“#GiveAtHomeMN is a celebration of Minnesota's generosity during tough times, a call to give back as we're able to help the organizations that make our state a great place to live, work and play,” according to the campaign website, givemn.org.

The website has a searchable database of organizations with descriptions of what they do, how people can help and a link to easily donate.

Similar to GiveMN’s annual Give to the Max Day in November, each gift made through the website enters the organization into random drawings for Golden Tickets. Bonus grants of $250 will be awarded every hour and $2,500 every day during the campaign.

Hourly grants are sponsored by the Bush Foundation, and daily grants are courtesy of U.S. Bank.

A call for HOPE

One of the organizations taking part in #GiveAtHomeMN is Red Wing-based HOPE Coalition , providing domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault services in Goodue, Wabasaha and western Pierce counties.

The organization’s theme during the campaign is “We all need hope now more than ever.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges, according to HOPE Coalition, including families at the domestic violence shelter being secluded in their rooms without access to the playground or playroom.

The organization is in need of cash contributions, gift cards for food and gas, diapers, baby wipes and cleaning supplies.

“Stay safe out there everybody, and thank you for your generosity in this unprecedented time,” development coordinator Linda Flanders said.