HUDSON — The 2020 United Way Give Big St. Croix Valley saw an increase in donations, at a time when Director Sara Haase thought they might see lower participation.

The 24-hour event April 28 raised $325,000 for 82 nonprofits, compared to the $185,000 raised last year. The current totals include only online donations, but Haase said some people still choose to donate offline. The final total will be tallied next week, when those donors have had a chance to send in checks.

“I just cannot believe the generosity of people at a time when I expected to see no so much,” Haase said.

Donations ranged from $5 to $2,000, Haase said. The number of donations also increased this year by about 700.

“People who have the means to give for whatever reason, because they’re still employed, they showed up in a big way,” she said. “And there were people who gave who probably didn’t have as much to give but still wanted to make an impact.”

Haase said it was amazing to see the generosity, and she and the nonprofits were impacted by it.

“It just really restored some hope in me, for everything that was going on, it was exactly what I needed just to feel some goodness,” she said.

Preparing for this year’s event was a little different, due to social distancing requirements. Instead of in-person meetings with nonprofits, Haase relied on video calls to connect.

“For me, it felt hands-off. I was worried about that,” she said.

Marketing was more creative this year, Haase said, making sure they were reaching people online and through local channels.

Haase said anyone interested can still donate by visiting the givebigscv.org website or mailing a check one of the organizations or to St. Croix Valley United Way, 201 Second St. S. Suite 300, Hudson, WI 54016.