Despite all of the changes that the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties is experiencing, the nonprofit has raised about $172,000 for an emergency recovery fund.

A second round of small grants was recently distributed. The grants were for housing initiatives to keep people in their homes during this the pandemic. According to Executive Director Maureen Nelson, there is still money in the fund for more grants.

The nonprofit is open, both for phone and in-person meetings. People are welcome to visit the United Way's new office but social distancing is being practiced and those in the building are asked to wear a mask.

The office is located at:1755 Old West Main St.

For more information about the United Way of of Goodhue, Wabasha & Pierce Counties visit, www.uw-gwp.org or call 651-388-6309.