RIVER FALLS — When a proposed community forest preserve was selected last month to receive a grant from the U.S. Forest Service, Kinnickinnic River Land Trust Executive Director Charlene Brooks said the news was thrilling, but not surprising.

“Because this project, at the core of it, is exactly what they’re looking for,” Brooks said. “It checks all of the boxes.”

The nonprofit land trust was awarded $187,000 through the Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program . The money will cover about half of the cost to purchase 44 acres of old-growth forest in the lower river canyon downstream from the city of River Falls.

The project is a collaborative effort by the River Falls School District and JoAnn Ailport-Dreistadt Estate. When fully realized, the Community Forest on the Kinni will at long last provide public access to the landlocked River Falls School Forest and connect it to Glen Park and River Hills Park.

Superintendent Jamie Benson at a School Board meeting Tuesday night called it a “legacy project” and praised the natural beauty of the area.

“Because the legacy that this is going to leave for generations to come,” Benson said. “To have access to that property, some of the most pristine property in the state of Wisconsin.”

For the community at large, the project will mean expanded recreation opportunities and shoreline protection along the Kinnickinnic River, a 22-mile trout stream that flows into the St. Croix River near Prescott.

The grant process was competitive, with only 10 projects selected nationwide to split a $4 million federal fund. Community Forest on the Kinni was the only proposal selected in the Midwest.

The mission of the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust is conservation, but the organization also works to enhance access to the river, including at three existing preserves: Kelly Creek, Drewiske Family and Trumpeter Swan.

Though the grant is a “huge step” toward establishing the land trust’s fourth owned and operated preserve, Brooks said more fundraising will be needed to help cover the land transaction as well as for signs and parking.