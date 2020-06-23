River Falls Rotary Club in sponsoring an essay contest for middle school students. The winning entry will be awarded a $100 Chamber Check.
The theme of the contest is what it means to be a good citizen in the River Falls community. Suggestions include how young people can apply principles of good character to respond to current events, such as acts of kindness in response to the pandemic; promoting social justice; addressing equity and social awareness; and anti-bullying efforts.
The deadline is Wednesday, July 15.
"Rotary believes it is essential to hear and understand the perspective of youth on key challenges relating our current times," according to a news release. "This essay contest provides an opportunity for youth to consider, speak out, and engage in issues of importance to them as citizens in their community and nation."
For more information, visit the club website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/11844.
Contest Rules
- Essays should be 500 words in length.
- Essays should be emailed to rotaryessay2020@gmail.com.
- Please include your name, address and phone number, e-mail address, and grade you are entering in the fall.
- Eligible participants are students entering grades 6-8 in River Falls Schools in the fall of 2020.
- A $100 Chamber Check will be awarded to the most outstanding essay.