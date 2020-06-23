River Falls Rotary Club in sponsoring an essay contest for middle school students. The winning entry will be awarded a $100 Chamber Check.

The theme of the contest is what it means to be a good citizen in the River Falls community. Suggestions include how young people can apply principles of good character to respond to current events, such as acts of kindness in response to the pandemic; promoting social justice; addressing equity and social awareness; and anti-bullying efforts.

The deadline is Wednesday, July 15.

"Rotary believes it is essential to hear and understand the perspective of youth on key challenges relating our current times," according to a news release. "This essay contest provides an opportunity for youth to consider, speak out, and engage in issues of importance to them as citizens in their community and nation."

For more information, visit the club website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/11844.

Contest Rules