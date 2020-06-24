The 19th annual event was moved from May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The sale is a major fundraiser for the Hudson Lions Club. Funds from this event will help support local nonprofit organizations in the areas of hunger relief, camps for diabetic children, homeless shelters, and kids with disabilities. The Lions also support two scholarships for local seniors, Badger Boys & Girls State, and World Affairs Seminar participants.

The Hudson Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, an organization with over 1.4 million members worldwide. Major areas of emphasis include diabetes, vision, hunger, environment, and childhood cancer.