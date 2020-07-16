SPRING VALLEY, Wis. -- The St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity is starting its new fiscal year with a new executive director, three new board members, and a new building project.

“To me, there are three really basics in our lives -- safe and affordable housing, education, and food stability,” said Kristie Smith, who became executive director in May. “Having a chance to come into this organization where the focus is one of those basic elements, safe and affordable housing, and to see families succeeding because they have that in their world is really gratifying.”

Smith, who lives in West Lakeland, Minn., with her husband, Jim, comes to SVC Habitat for Humanity with more than 30 years' background in marketing and communications and 20 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and speech from St. Cloud State University.

The organization has 10 board members and this spring brought in Carah Koch, David Sager, and Mike Orth as new board members.

“When we are looking for board members, we try to incorporate people from the housing world, from HR, from construction, from finance,” Smith said. “Everyone that we bring in is bringing their experience with them.”

The SVC Habitat for Humanity also brought in Clifton, Larson, Allen as their new accounting partner and Johnson Block and Co. will handle their audits.

Until last fall, the organization ran a Habitat for Humanity Restore in Hammond, Wis., and had their offices there. They sold the Restore and were looking for a new location as well as warehouse and office space when COVID-19 hit, so they put their search on hold.

“It hasn’t made sense for us to have a physical space because of COVID,” Smith said. “With our new fiscal year, our goal is to find all three of those whether or not they are all together. It is important to have an office because we also host training for families and have financial and educational pieces as well as our monthly board meetings.”

SCV Habitat for Humanity is also looking for a part-time construction manager to help with budgeting and permitting and other aspects of the building process on two upcoming projects in New Richmond as well as a current rebuild on a house in Spring Valley.

“We will make it basically a brand new home,” Smith said. “We are still recruiting a family for that location. If people go to our website at scvhabitat.org , there is a tab for families and homeowners with guidelines and requirements for families.”

Smith said the organization is sponsoring a coloring contest for kids at all libraries in Pierce and St. Croix counties. The coloring activities help students learn about housing and the work of Habitat for Humanity. The contest runs from July 15 to Aug. 31 and Smith hopes to use the winning artwork for posters, thank-you cards, or other printed materials.

“We are humbled by, and so thankful for, the support of our tremendous community partners, including Andersen Windows, Thomson Reuters, Thrivent Financial, United Way St. Croix Valley, 3M Gives, and many local businesses, churches, and individual donors,” Smith said. “As we begin our new year, our focus is on building our fiscal strength in order to offer more affordable housing in our neighborhoods.”