The house at 1233 W. Fourth St., Red Wing, is taking shape. The trusses went up Saturday on the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity project. Crews are working two-to-six-hour shifts on weekdays and Saturdays.

You don't have to be a professional to help. If you have ever wanted to know more about co

nstruction or to learn skills to complete those DIY projects, join Habitat. The construction leads teach people how to use the proper tools, how to build walls, hang drywall and cabinets and lay flooring.

The future owners -- partner family members -- are putting in hours at the site, too.

Visit gchabitat.org to learn more.