RED WING -- Erich Mische, executive director of Spare Key, is floating on the S.S. Hail Mary down the Mississippi River as a fundraiser for Spare Key and to bring awareness of the problems nonprofit organizations are having during the time of COVID-19. He left St. Paul on Thursday, Aug. 27, and stopped over in Red Wing on Friday, Aug. 28, to get some motor work and boat repairs done at River Valley Marine.

“They are putting on a brand new 9.9 Mercury kicker motor, tuning up my 32-year-old Nissan motor, putting on a depth finder, making sure that my anchor has chains on it, and checking my running lights,” Mische said, “so that the odds of me actually getting to the end of this trip have increased exponentially since 7:00 this morning when we pulled it out of the water.”

Mische will spend the night in Red Wing and leave Saturday morning for Lake Pepin and the rest of his journey which is called Hope on the River. He expects to spend two months on the raft with stops in many cities on his way to Louisiana.

READ MORE: Spare Key director will float raft down the Mississippi River