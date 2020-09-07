RED WING -- A visual artist, a nonfiction writer and a poet/essayist are living and working at Tower View this month as part of the Anderson Center’s artist residency program.

The program has a new look this fall, due to the coronavirus. Only three people are in residence at a time and all come from within 100 miles of Red Wing. Additional measures such as disinfecting protocols, use of masks and distancing are in place to ensure safety for everyone.

Community engagement activities continue to be an important part of the program, but they will be outdoors, in small groups and/or online.

Anna Van Voorhis

Interdisciplinary visual artist

Anna Van Voorhis, Minneapolis, uses textiles, plants, paper, wood, cyanotype, performance and other media to create interdisciplinary art works. While in Red Wing she will work on a large, research-based project, “Sowing Clothes.” She will use plant-based fibers to create garments that are designed to sow seeds as the person wearing them walks.

Van Voorhis, who studied at Macalester College and the University of Minnesota, plans to design, cut, dye and sew clothing from linen. The garments also will disperse seeds for dye plants. She will share her knowledge and skills related to dying fabric at a public workshop at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 in the North Studio Courtyard. Call the Anderson Center to preregister.

Community outreach: Natural dye workshop Sept. 24 at Tower View

Anni Liu

Poet/essayist

Minneapolis poet, essayist and translator Anni Liu was born and raised in Xi’an, China, then Bowling Green, Ohio. Her award-winning writing addresses topics including immigration, capitalism/colonialism, loneliness, love and the environment. She works at Graywolf Press.

Liu’s current work-in-progress is “Paroled,” a hybrid poetry-essay book that wrestles with what it means to be an “illegal alien” – a position that officials said is at once demonized and pitied, symbolically protected while legally prosecuted, and finally silenced.

Community outreach: A private virtual reading of her work and conversation on immigration

Frank Bures

Non-fiction writer

In his third visit to the Anderson Center (2006, 2011), Frank Bures of Minneapolis is focusing on the history, psychology and neuroscience of group narratives. His book-in-progress, “Deeper Roots,” looks at how people use stories to create in-groups and out-groups, and how those stories affect people – in particular, stories told around kindness and cruelty, altruism and egotism.

Bures, who edits the Lester Literary Update and his own newsletter, Strange Loops, wrote a highly regarded travel book, “The Geography of Madness,” and has been widely published. He is working with volunteer coordinators at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Red Wing to engage residents there in a series of writing exercises using email and postal mail.

Community outreach: MCF-Red Wing