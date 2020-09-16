The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance is seeking entries in a contest to design the 2021 member T-shirt based on the theme “Lake Pepin as the Heart of the Mississippi River.”

The contest is open to the public and entries must be submitted by Nov. 1, 2020. Designs should be original artwork and may use up to three colors and should include only graphics, no word or letters. There is no limit to the number of entries per person.

Entries should be submitted in the preferred formats of psd, ai, jpeg, eps or pdf. They should be emailed to Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance at info@lakepepinlegacyalliance.com using the subject line of “T-Shirt Design Submission," and should include the entrant’s name, address, and phone number.

The winning design will receive a prize package including five T-shirts, two tickets to the next Mud Picnic, and a year’s subscription to Big River Magazine.