Red Wing Collectors Society went beyond labeling. The nonprofit this month donated a portion of the sales of "Anti-Coronavirus Jug" sales to Goodhue County Public Health and the COVID Aware Because We Care program.

This spring, in addition to the Red Wing Collectors Society’s annual commemorative jug, the RWCS Board of Directors decided to produce and sell a limited edition, modern-day version of the 1918 Anti-Flu League Jug made by Red Wing Stoneware in response to the outbreak of the Spanish Flu pandemic.

Paul Wichert, president of RWCS, and Executive Director Stacy Wegner presented the checks to Jessica Seide, the Goodhue County Health and Human Services health educator from and Megan Tsui, the director of Red Wing Downtown Main street, on Sept. 12.

“It feels like the history of their organization, our historical downtown and the historical nature of the pandemic all collide at this moment. Their gift will help us continue to support downtown businesses during this most challenging time," Tsui said.

“We truly appreciate this thoughtful project that recognizes the many efforts taking place in our communities to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Nina Arneson, Goodhue County Health and Human Services director. “The idea of Red Wing Collectors Society commissioning an anti-coronavirus league jug is inspirational and it provides a meaningful connection with our past."

The funds will help alleviate the COVID-19's impact has local communities, Arneson said.

“Like the original, the RWCS wanted to support Red Wing and Goodhue County organizations whose direct efforts are slowing the spread of the virus,” Wichert said.

COVID-19 knocked out the 2020 Red Wing Collectors Society Convention.

Wagner added, “The Red Wing business community and Goodhue County have been longtime supporters of the RWCS Convention in July. The businesses have been sponsors and donors to the convention and all of Goodhue County has welcomed our members for decades. I felt it was important to support the community that has supported the organization.”

Six hundred anti coronavirus league jugs were sold.

To learn more about the history of this jug, go to www.redwingcollectors.org/wp-content/uploads/1918-Flu-article-for-web.pdf.