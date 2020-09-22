RIVER FALLS — Our Neighbors' Place , a social services provider for St. Croix and Pierce counties, is a finalist for a $25,000 grant through the nationwide State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

An online vote starting Sept. 23 will determine the recipients of 40 grants. Each voter is limited to 10 votes per day. The vote ends midnight Oct. 2.

The voting link is https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2033517

"Winning these funds would allow us to further our work in supporting our neighbors who are struggling with housing insecurity, joblessness, food insecurity, homelessness and poverty in Pierce and St. Croix counties," the organization said.

Our Neighbors' Place is the only finalist from Wisconsin.