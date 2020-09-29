RED WING -- First Choice Clinic will hold its annual fundraising banquet Oct. 8 at the Round Barn B&B Event Center. The event will feature a catered meal, an overview of programs and services offered, plans for growth and expansion of services, and the impact First Choice Clinic is having in the community.

Doug Stringer of Somebody Cares America/International will speak.

The event will be streamed online for those who would like to partake from the comfort of their homes. For those who would like to attend in person, choose the 12:30 p.m. lunch or 6:30 p.m. dinner program, which will be offered with limited socially distanced seating. This is a semi-outdoor venue, so guests are encouraged to dress for the weather.

There is no charge to attend, but reservations are required. Adults only, please. Register online at www.firstchoiceclinicrw.com/events.html or call 651-267-4357 by Oct. 1.