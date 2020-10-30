Bob Hawley of Zumbrota has been named the new executive director of the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity, replacing Stacy Larson of Cannon Falls who resigned in July for personal reasons.

Hawley, who took over Oct. 1, had been president of the Goodhue County Habitat board. John Parkes, a former executive director, served in the interim and will continue in a part-time role as construction adviser.

Hawley has lived in Zumbrota since 1980. He spent his career in process manufacturing in both the dairy and leather industries. He said he is anxious to build upon the solid foundation that has been laid for Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity by previous executive directors, boards, staff members and volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity helps fill affordable housing needs by constructing homes for qualified families and by securing mortgages the families can afford. Habitat for Humanity also helps families in need with critical repairs or modifications of existing homes to maintain safe and accessible shelter.

Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity completed a home in Lake City earlier this year and is building a home in Red Wing. Construction will begin on another home in Goodhue County in the spring. The organization is searching for a qualified family for this home and for an existing house in Red Wing that will be renovated. Habitat for Humanity would appreciate leads from the public to identify families that may be interested in these homes.

Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity serves all communities of the county with an office in Red Wing. Volunteer service on the board, or on various committees, or on a home build is welcomed and needed. People should contact Hawley or a board member if interested in helping in any way.