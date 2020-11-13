According to the Give to the Max website, “Give to the Max is a statewide outpouring of support for thousands of nonprofits and schools across Minnesota.”

Thursday, Nov. 19, is Give to the Max Day, but people can donate to their favorite organizations now.

The event has helped raise money for nonprofits around the state for over a decade. But, the need for funding may be greater this year than any other since Give to the Max’s founding.

Char Henn is the director of the Pottery Museum of Red Wing. She told the Republican Eagle:

“Give to the Max Day focuses our community not only on the work that nonprofits do in the community, but it also highlights the needs in the community. It has been our biggest fundraiser of the year. This year Give to the Max is even more important; as a tourism-related nonprofit, we have seen a three-month closure at the beginning of our busiest time of the year. We have been open for five months now, but visitation is lower as COVID-19 concerns continue. We missed out on school field trips, group tours, and, of course, the riverboats. We have been used to our supporters stopping to visit, but that hasn’t happened this year. Give to the Max Day lets us connect with our supporters – as an extra connection or when we can’t do that in person.”

Like many other Give to the Max participants, the museum has matching funds pledged. The museum is hoping to raise $40,000. Givers are incentivized to donate because their money will be doubled by the matching fund, up to $16,000.

HOPE Coalition is also participating in Give to the Max. The organization wrote on its fundraising page, “the instinct is to crawl under the covers and wait out this storm. Unfortunately, the need for HOPE is greater than ever. Now is the time to pull on our gloves (and masks) and do this essential work. Today, we are facing an entirely new set of vital needs and gaps to fill. Our front line staff are putting themselves at risk daily as we continually work to find the best ways to help.”

Other local nonprofits participating include:

Faith in Action

Youth Outreach

Hispanic Outreach

River Bluff Humane Society

Red Wing Environmental Learning Center

Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity

The Anderson Center





Along with the matching funds, Give to the Max offers a variety of incentives to donate. For example, nonprofits could receive a part of the $100,000 prize pool. Also, “golden tickets” will be given out on Thursday -- $500 every 15 minutes, $1,000 every hour and one $10,000 prize. Every time an individual donates to an organization between Nov. 1 and 19, that organization is entered into the prize drawings.

For more information, to find participating organizations and to donate, visit givemn.org.