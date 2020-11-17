After almost eight years with United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties, community impact manager Laura Sand Prink decided to step away to spend more time with her family and ensure that her kindergarten daughters don't fall behind with distance learning.

This is Prink’s last week with the United Way.

The United Way is an organization that works to help individuals and families in about 1,800 locations worldwide. The local United Way’s website lays out its mission, “to improve people’s lives by mobilizing the caring power of our communities. Our volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization is dedicated to advancing the common good. It’s less about helping one person at a time and more about changing systems to help all of us. We are all connected and interdependent.”

As community impact manager, Prink worked on numerous projects and programs that the United Way provided, including the community investment grant process, the poverty simulations and programs to help those experiencing homelessness in Red Wing.

The agency's newsletter released this week, Executive Director Maureen Nelson said of Prink:

“With her love of process, attention to detail, and quiet, thoughtful and purposeful work Prink set an example for everyone lucky enough to have worked with her. She brought great ideas and compassion to work with her every day.”

As Prink steps away from the United Way, Katie Featherstone is transitioning in as the next community impact manager.

Featherstone was born in El Salvador and is a true woman of Minnesota. Winter is her go-to season, which matches her love of the holidays, she said.

Raised in Burnsville, Featherstone has resided in Red Wing for about four years but has been familiar with the area since childhood. Featherstone brings a unique background and skillset to her new job: She attended an environment-centered high school -- where she now sits on the board --she graduated from St. Catherine University with a Bachelor of Science in communication and found a passion in the nonprofit world.

Featherstone also sits on the Red Wing Human Rights Commission. In her spare time she enjoys her pets, playing board games and crafting. One day she hopes to live on a farm to accommodate her ever-growing love for animals.

"It may sound cheesy, but it's true. I'm living where I've always wanted to, and I finally get to do what my soul loves. What better way to live life?" Featherstone said.