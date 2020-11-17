The United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties is selling shirts to raise money for the programs that area nonprofit supports.

“Despite these anxious times, United Way remains steady and focused on our mission. For more than 60 years, we have fought for the basic needs, health, education and financial stability of every person in Goodhue, Wabasha & western Pierce Counties. We are committed to mobilizing the caring power of communities to drive sustainable social change—grounded in equity, diversity and inclusion. And we remain committed to partnering with businesses, nonprofits, community groups, small businesses, residents and volunteers to find real solutions to the most pressing issues in our community," the campaign statement reads.

If interested in the fundraiser, visit bonfire.com/united-for-equity