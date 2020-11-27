With the arrival of the holidays, food shelves are working to fill the needs of families and communities. Here are some of the local food shelves and their hours. People can pick up items but also donate and volunteer. Food shelves include:

  • Cannon Falls Food Shelf: 511 Belle St. West

    • 10 a.m. to noon, first Saturday of the month

    • 8:30 a.m. to noon, second Thursday of the month

    • 4:30-6:30 p.m., third Thursday of the month

    • 10 a.m. to noon, fourth Thursday of the month

  • Ellsworth Food Pantry: 440 N. Maple St.

    • 4-6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays

    • 9:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays & Thursdays

  • Elmwood Food Pantry: 108 S. Main St.

    • 3-6 p.m., first Tuesday of the month

    • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., third Tuesday of the month

  • Lake City Food Shelf: 600 S. Eighth St.

    • 1-3 p.m., Tuesdays

    • 9-11 a.m., Thursdays

    • 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays of the month

  • Pine Island Sharing Shelves: 218 South Main St.

    • 9-11 a.m., Wednesdays

    • 5:30-7 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays of the month

  • Plum City Food Pantry: 301 First St.

    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays except for the second Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Prescott Area Food Pantry: 911 Pearl St.

    • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,Tuesday and Wednesdays

    • Noon to 5 p.m., Thursdays

  • Red Wing Area Food Shelf: 1755 Old West Main St.

    • 4-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

    • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays

  • River Falls Food Pantry: 705 St. Croix St.

    • 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays

    • 1-5 p.m., Wednesdays

    • 6-7:30 p.m., Thursdays

    • 10 a.m. to noon, Fridays and second Saturday of the month

  • Spring Valley Community Food Pantry: S425 Church Ave.

    • Hours: 10-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m., Second and Fourth Wednesdays

