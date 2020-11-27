With the arrival of the holidays, food shelves are working to fill the needs of families and communities. Here are some of the local food shelves and their hours. People can pick up items but also donate and volunteer. Food shelves include:
Cannon Falls Food Shelf: 511 Belle St. West
10 a.m. to noon, first Saturday of the month
8:30 a.m. to noon, second Thursday of the month
4:30-6:30 p.m., third Thursday of the month
10 a.m. to noon, fourth Thursday of the month
Ellsworth Food Pantry: 440 N. Maple St.
4-6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays
9:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays & Thursdays
Elmwood Food Pantry: 108 S. Main St.
3-6 p.m., first Tuesday of the month
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., third Tuesday of the month
Lake City Food Shelf: 600 S. Eighth St.
1-3 p.m., Tuesdays
9-11 a.m., Thursdays
9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays of the month
Pine Island Sharing Shelves: 218 South Main St.
9-11 a.m., Wednesdays
5:30-7 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays of the month
Plum City Food Pantry: 301 First St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays except for the second Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Prescott Area Food Pantry: 911 Pearl St.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,Tuesday and Wednesdays
Noon to 5 p.m., Thursdays
Red Wing Area Food Shelf: 1755 Old West Main St.
4-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays
River Falls Food Pantry: 705 St. Croix St.
10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays
1-5 p.m., Wednesdays
6-7:30 p.m., Thursdays
10 a.m. to noon, Fridays and second Saturday of the month
Spring Valley Community Food Pantry: S425 Church Ave.
Hours: 10-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m., Second and Fourth Wednesdays