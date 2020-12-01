Disability Support International, a Red Wing-based nonprofit, will cohost a virtual town hall meeting on Dec. 3 in celebration of the 2020 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Working in collaboration with other international organizations, including the Initiative for National Growth Africa and the African Union, this is the second COVID and Disability Town Hall meeting DSI has cohosted since the start of the pandemic. The goal of the meeting is to bring members of the disability community together to encourage and support each other during a time when the global pandemic is often leading to compounding crises for people living with disabilities.

The virtual format will include keynote presentations followed by breakout sessions for attendees on various topics including employment and entrepreneurship, sports and recreation, healthcare, policy and advocacy, and more.

Event participants include people with disabilities, family members, teachers, civil society and disability organizations, governmental officials and others from countries including the US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda, Cambodia, Nepal, UK, Kenya, and many more.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Jane Marie Ong'olo, Head of Social Welfare, Vulnerable Groups, and Drug Control for the African Union Commission; Jeff Hoffman, motivational speaker and chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network; and Marcie Roth, CEO and Executive Director or the World Institute on Disability.