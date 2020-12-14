HUDSON -- Laying down on a pillow at night is a time when people can feel the most at home.

Denise Krogman recognizes that feeling and has worked to give it to those in need in the community through an annual drive for bedding for nonprofit We Do Feet.

“Where do you allow yourself to be the most vulnerable, and listen to the words that come from God or elsewhere?” Krogman said. “If they can do it on a new pillow and a new blanket that hugs them, I think they’re going to feel like they have more worth and that they’re valued and that somebody cares.”

We Do Feet provides furniture and household items to those in need in the community, from single moms to those leaving homelessness, Lead Volunteer Neil Fredrick said. We Do Feet started in 1985 and has been serving those in need in the St. Croix County area ever since. In 2004, We Do Feet moved into its building on Badlands Road, built by Trinity Church and the United Way St. Croix Valley.

Last year, We Do Feet served 314 families, 860 pieces were selected for homes and 761 pieces donated, Fredrick said. He expects this year has seen similar numbers.

Usually, We Do Feet can use its trailer to pick up and deliver donated items, but COVID-19 has made things a little different this year. Donated items are accepted at the Trinity Church building, and those in need can come there to pick up items. Drops offs are open by appointment Tuesdays 5-7p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.

We Do Feet accepts a range of furniture, bedding, kitchen appliances, pots and pans, Tupperware and appliances. The No. 1 demand is for mattresses, box springs and dressers, Fredrick said. Any donations should be in good, working condition.

“If you wouldn’t give it to your daughter or son, then don’t accept it,” Fredrick said.

Working with We Do Feet was a perfect fit for Krogman as a Realtor.

“This to me is just another arm of my business,” she said. “I help families find homes and nest and settle.”

We Do Feet does much of the same.

“It’s just a wonderful program because they are the people that are forgotten,” Krogman said.

Krogman has done a regular give back anonymously for years. These last two years, though, she has openly led a drive for We Do Feet partnering with others in the community. This year she was joined by Associated Bank and Tracy Berglund of Thrivent Financial.

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Krogman was worried this year might not be as successful. This year’s drive, however, has exceeded last year’s.

She will hold the drive again next year, and is open to more partners as well.

“When we’re blessed, we need to share the wealth,” she said.

We Do Feet is open for donations of items or monetary support, and is also looking for volunteers to staff drop off hours. To learn more or get involved visit trinityhudson.org/serve/we-do-feet.