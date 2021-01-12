PRESCOTT -- The Friends of Freedom Park has added two new members, Tracy Larson and Tom McQuaid, to its volunteer board.

Larson, who has served on three nonprofit boards in the last seven years, will be sharing what she has learned through her extensive experience in sustainable tourism and education. She has planned a number of fundraising events in the last decade and has many years of volunteer experience in adult and child education, prairie restoration, and humanitarian work.

“Tracy is a people-person and looks forward to using her skills in development and community outreach to help the Friends of Freedom Park further its mission,” said Emily Betzler in a news release from the Friends of Freedom Park.

McQuaid has stepped into the role of Treasurer of Friends of Freedom Park. He is currently a retail banker at Prescott’s First National Bank of River Falls, has volunteered in the community through various events and organizations, and has been a participant in Prescott’s Kiwanis chapter.

“Tom loves spending time enjoying local trails and parks,” Betzler said. “He especially values what the beautiful St. Croix Valley has to offer.”

Betzler explained that the Friends of Freedom Park Board of Directors is a “highly experienced, dedicated group of volunteers who care deeply about their mission and their community. They are excited to move forward with an even stronger team. The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center is committed to connecting people to the confluence and promoting enjoyment of the rivers through nature, history, art, and recreation.”