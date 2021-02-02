RIVER FALLS — A University of Wisconsin-River Falls student organization dedicated to random acts of kindness is collecting supplies to help the Twin Cities homeless population.

The UWRF Random Acts Student Organization is partnering with Love One Another and Random Acts for an on-campus donation drive through Feb. 14.

Donation boxes are located across campus, including at the front desk in the University Center, the Admissions Office in Rodli Hall, Davee Library Circulation Desk, all the dean’s offices and the Chancellor’s Office in North Hall.

All are invited to donate

new socks,

personal protective equipment,

Mylar survival blankets, and

nutrition packs.

A typical nutrition pack includes three to five single-serve non-perishable food items in zip-locked plastic bags. All donated items will be distributed to residents experiencing homelessness who have experienced even greater hardship because of COVID-19, the organization said in a news release.

Random Acts also will match all donations up to $1,000 worth of items.

People unable to donate items on campus may send packages to the Chancellor’s Office. Others wishing to make monetary donations can do so here. (Include “UWRF” in the message area and proceeds will be directed to the UWRF project)