Nonprofits are not hard to find in Red Wing. From Accra Care and the Alzheimer’s Association to the United Way and Workforce Development, nonprofits appear to flourish in the community. But, only one could win Nonprofit of the Year, and that award went to the River Bluff Humane Society.

Cassandra Conroy is the manager of the shelter. She took time to speak with the Republican Eagle after River Bluff was announced as this year’s winner.

Did you think you’d win this award?

No, We were nominated with other amazing businesses and we always hoped we would win but there are so many wonderful businesses out there to work with.

How did you react when you heard you won?

The staff and the board were so excited when we saw we had won. What an amazing opportunity.

How was your business impacted by the pandemic?

It has been really hard with COVID, we had to change pretty much everything we were doing. But our number one goal was to make sure we were able to place all of the animals in great homes. Our adoption numbers have shown that we have been able to do that.

What goals/hopes do you have for your business in 2021?

We are hoping to get back to a "normal" life at the shelter, like re-opening for volunteers, being able to have our fundraisers and be more involved with the community. All of this will come with time. We miss seeing all of our wonderful volunteers!

What do you want to share with the Red Wing community about your business?

We are so happy to be part of the Red Wing/Goodhue community. We are excited to say we will be having some of our fundraiser events that we had to postpone due to COVID-19. We will be hosting our yearly rabies vaccinations and we will also be hosting a new microchip clinic. Watch our Facebook or website for future details.

Many humane societies received a lot of attention at the beginning of the pandemic. Was this true for you? Now that we’re a year into the pandemic are there things that people can do to help the humane society?

Once the pandemic started we did get a lot of love and support on our Facebook. People were amazing with sharing posts, commenting and donating. We have seen a larger increase of range on where people come from to adopt. We have also had a lot of wonderful donations come in once the pandemic started and we appreciate all the support people have shared with us.