Hudson community members will host their monthly donation drive event for residents in need from North Minneapolis on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Faith Community Church. The event aims to collect donations for residents of North Minneapolis who have been hit hardest by the pandemic, including those who are currently experiencing homelessness.

These monthly donation drives were started by Hudson community members directly after the turmoil in Minneapolis following the beginning of the pandemic and the death of George Floyd in the spring of 2020. The drives have continued to be hosted once a month since then.

The Hudson members originally distributed goods to a variety of different organizations throughout Minneapolis. Due to the decrease in volunteer help and the dwindling number of donations, community members have decided to work directly with the organization Parent to Parent, which hosts pop-up distribution events around North Minneapolis to distribute donated good. The organization also goes into the community to distribute goods directly to those experiencing homelessness.

“After something tragic happens, many people come forward to help because it is so needed in that moment,” said Brianna Samson, one of the Hudson community members who continues to keep the drive going. “However, as we continue to hear from our organizer in North Minneapolis, there is still a great need for supplies even almost a year later. The Hudson community has been so generous, providing essential supplies to these drives. We want to continue to host these events and collect donations because it is so needed, and we hope that the people of Hudson will continue to open their hearts to our neighbors across the river.”

This month’s drive will accept: