The Sheriff's Office gives the stuffed animals to children who witness or are involved in traumatic events.

The stuffed animals serve as a reassurance for those kids, Evans said.

"It helps them to have something to hold, to look at and to respond to," Evans said.

The stuffed animals are collected all throughout the year, Evans said, with stops at different stores.

Evans has made a similar donation to Toys for Tots for the last several years, but decided to go a different route this year. She said she wanted to show her support of law enforcement because she said the positive things they do are not recognized.

"This year I was inspired to help them," Evans said. "And they were really appreciative."

Evans said she hopes the donation inspires others to help out in a similar way. She encouraged people to search out smaller organizations that make a difference but may not be as well known or supported.

"Go outside the box and think of other places," she said.