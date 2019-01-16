PHOTOS: HMS honors November Raiders of the Month

Sixth grade students recognized as Raiders of the Month were, from left, Daniel Vue, Sophia Green, Carter Caruso, Cecilia Becken, Mitchell Anderson, Kaitlyn Vargas, Joey Skaar and Grace Roach. Photo courtesy of Hudson Middle School1 / 4
Seventh grade students recognized as Raiders of the Month were, from left, Katalina Clausen, Gabby O’Rourke, William Bevers, Adriana Martinez, Sonya Edwards, Luke Deschene and Joseph Kirkevold; not pictured Graeme Pearson. Photo courtesy of Hudson Middle School2 / 4
Eighth grade students recognized as Raiders of the Month were, from left, Nathan Michaels, Leah Jacobson, Brady Schoeder, Thomas Finneran-Flyckt, Nick Hornung, Jadyn Hartwig, Brianna Swenke and Ayden Zastrow. Photo courtesy of Hudson Middle School3 / 4
Elective and Exploratory students recognized as Raiders of the Month were, from left, Evelyn Marnell, Payton Lawrence, Delta Rieck, Elise Bailey, Harry Ross, Owen Stephenson, Isaac Timmerman, Channing Mille, and Franklin Genereaux; not pictured Hailey Goodman. Photo courtesy of Hudson Middle School4 / 4
Several Hudson Middle School students were recognized as Raiders of the Month for November. The learning habit for November was "advocacy." Students, parents and staff gathered for a celebration breakfast on Dec. 21.