'Be a light': WHS students revive interdenominational Bible study

The teenagers are there for Ignite, a weekly, student-led Bible study with the mission to bring together the school's Christians and serve the school through outreach.

Every meeting starts with an icebreaker, which encourages the classroom to leave their tables and meet new people. Next is the main part of the meeting, often a message from an area youth pastor, a devotional or spiritual reading, and discussion led by a student, or worship.

The group currently uses devotionals from "The Purpose Driven Life" by Rick Warren, a popular Christian author. Junior Zoe Maadu, a member of Ignite's leadership, said it's a helpful text for high school students who are just starting to think about their place in the world, a time when it's easy to feel lost.

"It's kind of the age where, ah, I don't know what I'm doing, I don't know what to do, and it's always nice to think about what God wants you to do, and I guess that's part of Ignite, finding your purpose in God," she said.

Along with Maadu, junior Julia Robinson, senior Mykaela Holst and teacher advisor Lisa Hyland make up Ignite's leadership, called the Core Team.

The team said it finds inspiration for the group in Matthew 5:16, which says: "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."

"The goal is to be a light to our friends and to the school and to the community," Hyland said.

The Core Team is actively organizing "Ignite's Light," which will be a closet of school supplies and basic toiletries for students in need located within the counselor's office.

After receiving a monetary donation from a community member, the team asked the school what they could help with. Originally started by a former student, the closet's supplies had become depleted, so Ignite decided to take on the project.

After using the initial donation from the community member to fill the closet, the team plans to hold item drives at the school to replenish it.

"Finding a local project like that and being able to reach out to our community is something we feel we're called to do," Hyland said.

Another aspect of the group's mission is making sure Christians at the school don't feel alone and have "a safe place to talk about religion."

"There's so many students that come and they're like, 'Are these all Christians? We didn't even realize that there were so many Christians before,'" Robinson said. "And we're here, and this is solid evidence and proof to our own eyes that you are not alone in this. And it often can feel like that."

Bringing 'Ignite' back to life

In the past year, Ignite has grown from six members to around 50. The growth began when Robinson and other members felt called to involve more students.

"Last summer we were like, OK, what are we gonna do?" Robinson said. "And so we just started reaching out to people, like, hey, can we have your prayers?"

Robinson found about 15 youth pastors in the community who were open to supporting Ignite, many of whom plan to or have already spoken at an Ignite meeting.

"It's really cool to see them come into our school and work with all these students of different denominations," Holst said.

The team also let students know about Ignite through word of mouth and by reviving the group's social media accounts.

"It was a calling," Robinson said. "We knew that God was asking us to continue even though it was difficult."

The group held a kick-off meeting Dec. 6, attended by four youth pastors and members of the community, including Woodbury Mayor Anne Burt.

The four Core Team members emphasized that they did not want to take responsibility for the group's growth.

"We don't want to take the credit for what we've done because we've just been the vessels," Robinson said. "We're not the ones doing the work, we're just listening to what God wants us to do."

Many faiths, one classroom

Ignite is described by its leaders as an interdenominational group with the mission of bringing together different sects of Christianity and encouraging one another to "be bold in their faith."

"The common denominator is Jesus," Hyland said. "Even on our Core Team we have Catholic, Baptist, Lutheran, Pentecostal ... and that's represented among the students as well. And it's represented in the youth pastors that we have coming and that are involved in praying for us."

Many of the planned guest pastors come from non-denominational churches and organizations in the area, but Catholic, Lutheran and Church of Christ congregations will also be represented.

The team said the involvement of so many youth leaders has been a key factor in drawing new members to the group.

"When you're inviting students, a lot of times they might seem a little unsure, and then you're like, 'Hey, what church do you go to?' And they'll say the church and you're like, hey, yeah, the youth minister's working with us," Robinson said. "And you can just see their eyes light up. They're just like, 'Oh, really? I want to go now.'"

As Ignite has grown, Robinson said there's been a realization among the students that they have more in common than differences.

"Every once in a while we have different ideas about things, but then we can talk through those things because we realize that those little things don't matter as much as Jesus," she said. "That's what holds us together."

"And we aren't, like, trying to ignore the differences, but keeping Jesus the main focus until we get comfortable with each other, we can talk about it," Maadu said, adding that she knows a couple of non-Christians who have attended Ignite meetings.

"It's about just love," she said. "Everyone's accepted and invited."

The Core Team members say their personal goals for the school year include learning the names of everyone in Ignite and looking for more outreach opportunities in the community.

Part of that mission has been going deeper into what it means to be a Christian, which, at its core, is loving other people, Robinson said.

"If that means walking in the hallways and smiling at somebody, well, that's what Ignite's about," she said.

Above any of the potential accomplishments of Ignite, the student leaders feel strongly that the focus should be shifted away from them as individuals.

"We don't want it to be about us — we don't want any of this to be about us," Holst said. "We want it to be about God and what he has done in our lives."