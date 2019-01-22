Scout makes blankets for Eagle Project

His cousin, Sarah Jones, an oncology nurse at Minnesota Oncology in Burnsville, then mentioned to him that the Burnsville Clinic had tie blankets that had been made for patients and donated to the clinic, but they were running low.

Snyder organized five work sessions and trained and managed about 150 volunteers of all ages to volunteers help organize, cut and tie the blankets. Together, the group put in more than 280 hours into the project and made 72 full-size blankets.

"I tried to make patterns that would suit every single person as much as possible — sports, animal, multi-colored," Snyder said. "They are there for comfort."