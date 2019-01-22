UWRF campus community mourns death of Swensen

The two got to talking about goals and Brandenstein confessed his interest in aviation and NASA's Mercury Program. Brandenstein remembered Swensen, who died Jan.10, as the professor who helped put him on the path to becoming an astronaut, an accomplishment he achieved in the late 1970s.

"He was an outstanding professor," he said in a Friday, Jan. 18, interview with RiverTown Multimedia.

Brandenstein was among several prominent UWRF graduates and leaders who mourned the loss of Swensen, a former chemistry department chairman and longtime dean of the university's College of Arts and Sciences.

The 56-by-31-foot sundial mounted to the south of the Kleinpell Fine Arts Building was named in recognition of Swensen, who conceived of such a structure in River Falls after witnessing a sundial during a family camping trip to Europe. It would become a reality in 1995 and remains a prominent feature on campus.

UWRF physics emeritus professor Dr. John Shepherd designed KFA's Richard D. Swensen sundial, which is the largest and most accurate of its kind in North America.

"The sundial meant a lot to him and he was committed to seeing the project through despite numerous hurdles," Shepherd explained in a university news release. "Dick was tickled when it was complete and was proud to explain how it works whenever he had the opportunity."

University officials said the sundial, found in cultures throughout the world, revealed another aspect about Swensen's impact on the campus that continues to this day: multiculturalism.

UWRF Chancellor Dean Van Galen said Swensen's embrace of international relationships is among the legacies he leaves on campus. Swensen and his wife Grace committed to bringing international guests to River Falls, he explained.

"They were true partners in what they've done for our campus," Van Galen said.

The Swensens lived in River Falls for 50 years before moving to Arden Hills, Minn.

From Swensen's leadership in the College of Arts and Sciences, to his mentorship of students and faculty, to his role in bringing the outside world to River Falls, the chancellor said his impact can't be overstated.

"I would place him among the most influential leaders in our university's history," Van Galen said last week in an interview. "The impact he had on our faculty and students was very great."

Swensen's accomplishments on campus include launching faculty exchange programs in Europe and the Pacific Rim.

UWRF Professor Emeritus of Economics Charles Kao remembered his friend of more than 50 years fondly.

"It is my personal fortune to have received so much advice and encouragement from Dick as the dean of our college and as a lifelong friend," Kao, UWRF's Distinguished Teacher for 1974, said in a UWRF news release. "When considering Dick as a role model, it becomes clear he is someone that one can admire but who is difficult to emulate."

Swensen joined campus family in 1955 when the school was known as Wisconsin State College - River Falls. According to the university, he served two terms as chairman of faculty council in addition to his roles in leadership. He was chosen as a UWRF Distinguished Professor before being named Distinguished Teacher of the Year in 1970.

Brandenstein said his friendship with Swensen lasted long beyond his time in River Falls. He recalled inviting Swensen along on space shuttle launches he was on. Swensen took photos at one of the launches and later sold the prints to raise scholarship funds, Brandenstein said.

"He was always a very strong supporter of the university," he said.

The Richard and Grace Swensen Endowed Scholarship continues for undergraduate students.

Swensen's funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church in St. Paul.