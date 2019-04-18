Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cleansing and compassion: 11-year-old leads drive to collect toiletries for homeless vets

    By William Loeffler Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Emma Malicki (center) inspired some of her sixth grade classmates at Cottage Grove Middle School to collect toiletries for homeless veterans. Some students who are not in the photo also donated. Submitted photo courtesy of Jean Kilgore

    The bags are piling up at the Cottage Grove home of Emma Malicki. One-gallon Ziplocs bulge with miniature bottles of shampoo, body wash and deodorant, along with toothbrushes and other personal hygiene products.

    The kits, known as "hygiene bags," will be distributed to homeless veterans.

    Malicki, 11, began collecting the items through American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park, where she volunteers.

    "It all started because my Grandpa (Daniel Mogren) is a veteran," she said. "That's how I got into doing it."

    She offered to contribute to an ongoing project by Lynn Duffy, president of the American Legion Auxiliary 3rd District.

    "I was working on a project for homeless veterans," Duffy said. "She decided she was going to help with it and do all the hygiene bags."

    Malicki's sixth grade classmates at Cottage Grove Middle School pitched in. Malicki takes a nonfiction reading strategies class taught by Jeannie Kilgore.

    "We read an article about homeless teenagers," Malicki said. "We were having a discussion and I brought that up. My teacher said, 'That's a really cool project.'"

    Touched by Malicki's compassion, Kilgore shared the project with her other reading classes and challenged them to donate. They collected over 600 items.

    As for the man whose own military service inspired her — "He was really proud of me," Malicki said of her grandfather.

    Malicki is the honorary junior president of the American Legion Auxiliary 3rd District. Later this spring, the Junior Auxiliary will begin collecting school supplies for children of military service members.

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleAmerican Legion Post 98Emma Malickihomeless veteransSt. Paul Parkcottage grove middle school
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7883
    randomness