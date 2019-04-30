Search
    Photos: A day in the halls of Pierce County courthouse

    By Herald Newsroom on Apr 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
    Plum City High School in attendance at Youth Government Day in Ellsworth were (from left) Mason Clare, Cameron Krogstad, McKenzie Bauer, Mr. Dan Herzag, Sammy Thomas, Reese Duden and Brett Lifto. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer 1 / 5
    Spring Valley High School students who attended Youth Government Day in Pierce County are (from left) Renae Kallstrom, Mara Parkes, Evan Peterson, Mr. Ducklow, R.J. Hybben, Tyra Johnson and Hailey Paulson. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer 2 / 5
    Students from Elmwood who participated in Youth Government Day at the Pierce County Courthouse were (front, from left) Lily Webb, Luisa Eng, Brody Bleskacek, Kyle Trainor; (back) Mrs. Coulson, Dodge Sampair, Brooke Schwebach and Izak Bechel. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer3 / 5
    Ellsworth High School students who took part in Youth Government Day in Pierce County are (front, from left) Mary Prissal, Joscelyn Boyle, Lander Levers, Betsey Foster, Mr. Cassellious; (back) Kayla Kressin, Logan Brand, Molly Janke and Ava Brookshaw. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer4 / 5
    The ladies of the Pierce County Legion Auxiliary carry on the tradition of County Government Day in Ellsworth. Photo courtesy of Milt Helmer5 / 5

    Submitted by Milt Helmer

    When the ladies of Ellsworth American Legion and Auxiliary first came up with the idea of introducing high school students to county government, they knew the idea would catch on and It sure did. Ladies of the auxiliary, led by Dorothy Oftedahl and Gertrude Helmer along with others, wanted to expose the young people in the county to how their county government works by going hands-on at the several elected and appointed offices in Pierce County.

    Today the event is eagerly awaited by students as well as teachers as it broadens their view of the world around them.

    The 59th annual Pierce County Youth Government Day, sponsored by the Pierce County Council of the American Legion and Auxiliary, took place recently at the Pierce County Courthouse.

    The day begins promptly at 9 a.m. in the courtroom when county elected officials and department heads were introduced.

    County Government Day, adopted in Wisconsin in 1954, provides youth with firsthand knowledge of how county government plays an important role in their lives and provides an opportunity for students to learn about the legislative process. The goal of the program is to develop an awareness of how the county functions and assist students in becoming well informed and active citizens in their communities.

    Students from four school districts participated, including Ellsworth, Elmwood, Plum City and Spring Valley.

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleYouth Government Daypierce countyEllsworthWisconsin
