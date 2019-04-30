Photos: A day in the halls of Pierce County courthouse

When the ladies of Ellsworth American Legion and Auxiliary first came up with the idea of introducing high school students to county government, they knew the idea would catch on and It sure did. Ladies of the auxiliary, led by Dorothy Oftedahl and Gertrude Helmer along with others, wanted to expose the young people in the county to how their county government works by going hands-on at the several elected and appointed offices in Pierce County.

Today the event is eagerly awaited by students as well as teachers as it broadens their view of the world around them.

The 59th annual Pierce County Youth Government Day, sponsored by the Pierce County Council of the American Legion and Auxiliary, took place recently at the Pierce County Courthouse.

The day begins promptly at 9 a.m. in the courtroom when county elected officials and department heads were introduced.

County Government Day, adopted in Wisconsin in 1954, provides youth with firsthand knowledge of how county government plays an important role in their lives and provides an opportunity for students to learn about the legislative process. The goal of the program is to develop an awareness of how the county functions and assist students in becoming well informed and active citizens in their communities.

Students from four school districts participated, including Ellsworth, Elmwood, Plum City and Spring Valley.