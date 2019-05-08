Since graduating from Chippewa Valley Technical College in 2018, Frion has been hired by the sheriff's office as a full-time corrections officer.

In just the short time he's worked there, Frion has done an outstanding job and has already been given responsibilities such as training new-hires, Albarado said.

"He's always a happy employee, he's very professional. I'm very proud of him for all that he's accomplished. He has a very bright future with us. He will have doors that open up for him," Albarado added.

For Frion, the most significant aspect of his position is coming alongside the inmates he interacts with each day and engaging with them on a meaningful level.

"You find a lot of people who are just kind of lost, who don't know what they want in life, and (you're) just helping them figure things out," Frion said. "It seems like a lot of these people need a lot of guidance. It's enjoyable for me to be a part of helping them and taking that next step."

During his 12-hour shift, Frion may face the unexpected—something he appreciates in this position.

"Every day you have morning announcements, counts and rounds, and then whatever happens happens. That's what I like about the job, you never know what the day is going to consist of," Frion said.

Albarado said although their job may not be seen or recognized often by the public, corrections officers' duties are important nonetheless.

"They keep inmates safe and secure. It's our philosophy that we want the inmates to be released here in better condition than when they were arrested. We do that through programming. Help them get a fresh start when they get released," he said.

During the annual National Correctional Officers Week, the first full week of May, Albarado said corrections officers should be recognized for their work within the jails as they are the ones keeping inmates safe and healthy as they can be.

Frion said most people don't understand or are not aware of the amount of time corrections officers work with people in mental health crises or on suicide watch.

"I think some days people don't think it's as dangerous but it's a lot of work some days," Frion said.

Frion added he plans to stay with the sheriff's office until he retires.