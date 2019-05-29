That's important to Jaeger and his flying partner Dick Andrews who teamed to win the Soaring Society of America's national championship in 20-meter, two-seater glider planes in Albert Lea, Minn., May 12-18.

During the long flights for competition, Jaeger and Andrews are constantly looking at birds and clouds to try to find the rising air they need to keep a glider plane aloft for several hours and sometimes hundreds of miles during a single flight.

VIDEO: Minnesota pilots grab national soaring championship

The glass canopy on the glider plane gives both pilots an excellent view for miles in every direction, allowing them to judge the best flight routes.

"When you see puffy cumulus clouds, that is our lift," Jaeger said. "When you get winds around 10 miles per hour, the clouds will start to line up in rows, and they act like streets for us. We can go down those streets, and there will be lift, and maybe slight sink. Then there will be more lift, and we can just keep going. We can stay at the same altitude for 100 miles and never stop to climb."

Watch above as Jaeger and Andrews assemble the glider for flight.

Keeping the plane moving straight ahead is essential in competition, Andrews explained.

"If we can keep moving straight, it is much faster than if you stop to circle to gain altitude," he said, "because you are not going anywhere then."

READ MORE: 101 Things To Do: Stanton Airfield Glider Rides

Jaeger and Andrews constantly talk to each other as they watch the sky for thermal clues. They analyze cloud systems to try to determine which side of the cloud has lift that will take them higher and keep them aloft longer. They also monitor wind direction and speed which can affect their flight.

The dual control panels in the cockpit let both of them watch airspeed, altitude, lift and other essential elements of the flight. If they drop too low, the controls warn them, and the computer can display the distance to nearby airstrips.

In an extreme emergency, Andrews said they could land the plane in a field, but both agreed that there are so many airstrips in Minnesota that a field landing would not be very likely.

As they move through the sky searching for lift, they often fly directly under clouds. A monitor in the control panel beeps to indicate the plane is rising. A slow beep means a slight lift and a faster beep means a stronger lift. Once they find the stronger lift, they can always bank the plane and circle in that lift and move higher in the sky.

Even though Jaeger's glider plane, an Arcus M made by Schempp-Hirth in Germany, weighs 1,260 pounds, the glide ratio is 50:1, even if they are not finding any lift.

"That means that for every foot we drop, we go forward 50 feet," Jaeger explained. "If we are one mile up, we could go 50 miles. If we are two miles up, we could go 100 miles."

Jaeger of Inver Grove Heights started flying gliders in college in the 1970s. When he and his wife Lori had a family, he took a break for nine years, but then Lori gave him a gift certificate for a flight, and his love of soaring in the sky returned.

Similarly, Andrews' wife Pam gave him a gift certificate for a flight out of Osceola, Wis., and the experience "infected me with a virus," he said.

He loved the feeling of soaring through the sky like an eagle.

He took a short vacation from his work as a family physician in Hastings and signed up for lessons. He flew in Osceola in the mornings and in White Bear Lake in the afternoons and after five days, he qualified to take his first solo flight.

"From then on, it has been an obsession," Andrews said. "I am an addict."