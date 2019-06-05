AmeriCorps NCCC lends helping hands to One Heartland

The AmeriCorps NCCC team of nine from the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa is assisting with camp trail maintenance, replacing cabin decks, creating new program camping areas, planting a garden, picking up community food donations, leading other volunteers on days of service, and performing outreach with future potential campers and partners. The team is serving as camp counselors for Camp True Colors June 15-19 and Camp 5210 June 22-26.

Through their service, AmeriCorps NCCC members are helping with creating a safe haven for children and families that face social isolation and health issues. One Heartland gives people a chance to step out of their comfort zones in a bully free environment while having the opportunity to get a camp experience. Through reaching out to the community, they can ensure the experience is at little to no cost to families.

AmeriCorps NCCC member, Celeste Blodgett says, “I’m excited to be creating a safe and inviting space for campers attend One Heartland. I’m also eager to serve as camp counselors to help provide children with a fulfilling camp experience.”

One Heartland is a camp that works to improve the lives of children, youth, and families facing social isolation, intolerance, and serious health challenges at little to no cost. They’ve succeeded in providing their summer program for deserving children for 26 years, offering the space for youth to develop self-acceptance, life-long friendships and the courage to face the world.