Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Willow River students create Little Free Farmer's Markets

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Gabe McLean, the youngest member of the Willow River Health Action Book Club, places a Little Free Farmers Market into a Little Free Library. McLean designed the cover of the box. Submitted photo1 / 2
    Murphy and Miles Bloor look at the health food trading cards they helped create as part of the Willow River Health Action Book Club. The cards were placed in the Little Free Farmers Markets the group made. Submitted photo2 / 2

    The Health Action Book club at Willow River Elementary School created "Little Free Farmers Markets" to place inside Little Free Libraries.

    The markets contains packets of seeds, health food trading cards and a healthy habits game, said book club leader Liz Malanaphy.

    The group created 21 kits and placed them in Little Free Libraries around Hudson.

    Members of the group ranged in age from kindergarten through fourth grade. Malanaphy said they all worked well together.

    The health action book clubs are new to the Hudson School District this year. The first one was at EP Rock Elementary.

    The idea was developed off of the action book clubs established by Little Free Library in 2017. Participants in those groups read a book together and then complete a service project.

    The health action book clubs follow a similar format, but with a focus on health. The partnership between the school district and Little Free Library received funding from the Hudson Hospital Foundation.

    Explore related topics:communitypeopleWillow River Elementary SchoolHealth Action Book ClubsLittle Free Library
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7858