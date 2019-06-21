Willow River students create Little Free Farmer's Markets

The markets contains packets of seeds, health food trading cards and a healthy habits game, said book club leader Liz Malanaphy.

The group created 21 kits and placed them in Little Free Libraries around Hudson.

Members of the group ranged in age from kindergarten through fourth grade. Malanaphy said they all worked well together.

The health action book clubs are new to the Hudson School District this year. The first one was at EP Rock Elementary.

The idea was developed off of the action book clubs established by Little Free Library in 2017. Participants in those groups read a book together and then complete a service project.

The health action book clubs follow a similar format, but with a focus on health. The partnership between the school district and Little Free Library received funding from the Hudson Hospital Foundation.