T'Kach isn't just talking about his time at St. Croix County.

The 63-year-old retired last week from the same county department where his career launched. He's proud of what he's accomplished here, not the least of which has meant seeing an overhaul of the county's radio communications system through to its completion.

But the years spent in between St. Croix County might as well have been a world away.

T'Kach worked for 22 years in Washington, D.C., where he headed the federal Witness Security Program before working for a year as deputy general counsel for Interpol.

"It was almost like coming out of a dream," T'Kach said of his return to Hudson and St. Croix County, where he worked from 1981 to 1990. "I woke up back here again."

He returned to lead St. Croix County's Emergency Support Services in 2016 after the county parted ways with the department's former director. The role has meant overseeing the county's 911 operations, emergency management and the $8.2 million Phase II radio project.

Though the parameters of his job in St. Croix County have been a far cry from his work in Washington, T'Kach said there have been common strains — namely, staying cool under pressure.

He said that ability was honed decades ago when he developed a "Teflon skin" as an EMT on a Hudson ambulance crew.

"You just adapt to handling emergencies," the town of Troy resident said.

He started in St. Croix County's 911 center while completing his undergraduate degree at UW-River Falls. He was hired on after graduating and eventually promoted to director.

But the key to Washington was being turned during long days while T'Kach attended night law school at William Mitchell College of Law.

He first put the law degree to work as a part-time pro bono prosecutor in Polk County. T'Kach said the experience was enjoyable, but he wanted to expand his public safety work.

'Deals with the devil' in D.C.

Harnessing a couple western Wisconsin connections, T'Kach went to Washington, where a former Pierce County prosecutor encouraged him to apply at the U.S. Justice Department.

T'Kach soon found himself in the department's electronic surveillance unit, a job that tapped his legal experience and expertise in communications systems.

That touched off a Justice Department career that made T'Kach the second person ever to lead the Witness Security Program, along with ancillary assignments on the FBI Lab Task Force and the Aviation Security Committee.

He had involvement in many of the most high-profile cases of the 1990s and early 2000s, including standoffs at Ruby Ridge and Waco, as well as the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11.

"You just take them all in the same stride," T'Kach said, reflecting on the events.

His time with witness security involved overseeing seven prisons for federally protected witnesses. It also meant signing off on agreements involving witnesses in major Mafia and drug cartel cases.

"We put some pretty high-level cartel members in the witness security program," he said, adding that he also personally authorized the head of a major mob family into the program.

Those names are all kept secret; T'Kach joked that if he ever wrote an autobiography, it would mostly involve blocks of redacted text.

T'Kach said critics of the witness-protection arrangement called it making "deals with the devil"; many of the witnesses cooperating with federal prosecutors were hardened criminals themselves, some with murders under their belt.

"I can't disagree" with that sentiment, he said. "You kind of hold your breath."

T'Kach ended his time in D.C. with a short stint at Interpol, the international agency that functions as an information clearinghouse for law enforcement around the globe. He worked on a program involving notifications for convicted sex offenders.

"It was a fascinating time," he said of his D.C. years.

T'Kach took an early retirement and moved back to his native St. Croix County.

Before returning for his final go-'round with emergency operations, T'Kach took a crack at solving the 1993 Jane Neumann homicide case. He revealed that he was the previously unidentified cold-case investigator who, like others in the law enforcement community, concluded that there was a prosecutable case against the deceased's husband, who was convicted of her murder by a jury in a civil case.

T'Kach said he stands by that assessment and knows how hard it has been for others close to the case to move on.

"For the law enforcement community, unsolved crimes are the hardest things to end your career on," he said. "It's still kind of a blemish that we couldn't bring it to a conclusion."

T'Kach now moves on from St. Croix County after having completed the Phase II project, which resulted in expanded radio coverage for public safety workers. Enhancements include expanding the county's radio towers from five to 14.

That project now complete, T'Kach said it was "a good time to move on."

He said he's not sure what the future holds, but knows it's too soon to slow down. He said his personal public-safety consulting business remains active, along with his relationships in Washington. He also plans to tinker with his Jeeps, bikes and said he's intrigued with firefighting.

"I'm too young to retire and I like to work," he said.