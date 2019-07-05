Seven will compete for River Falls Ambassadors

Meet the candidates:

Lindsey Andrea

Parents: David and Meg Andrea.

Describes herself as: Considerate, caring and confident

School activities: While attending River Falls High School, Lindsey has been a cheerleader for football and basketball receiving the golden megaphone award four times for volunteering, working hard and exceeding expectations. She is a member of the RFHS student council where she volunteers with school sponsored activities.

Community activities: Outside of school Lindsey is a youth leader for the Summer Stretch program at St. Bridget's church working with youth community volunteer projects. She assists with summer Vacation Bible School and is participating in her church mission trip.

Hobbies: Playing the ukulele, fishing on the Kinni, participating in AKC dog shows with her dog Toby who earned a Grand Champion award.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador Lindsey would create an awareness of the importance of keeping the Kinni trout stream as a clean healthy ecosystem. Lindsey believes the Kinni is a precious place in our community.

Olivia John

Parents: Chris and Brooke John.

Describes herself as: Kind, outgoing and helpful.

School activities: While attending RFHS, Olivia has been involved in swimming activities both at the high school and in the community. She has been a student coach for the River Falls Swim Club and has worked at the Glen Park Community Pool. Olivia received an "Outstanding Leadership" award and "Most Improved" award in swimming. Olivia is involved in the River Falls band program and the Marching Band. She has enjoyed helping others in her high school by participating in C.A.T.S., which stands for connecting all students together socially. General education students take students with special needs to school events so that they have an opportunity to participate in school activities.

Community activities/hobbies: Spends time with her friends, family and working with children teaching them how to swim.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Olivia would focus on volunteering for community events, being a role model for children in the community along with working and helping community programs.

Haley Lodge

Parent: Susan Lodge.

Describes herself as: Optimistic, bubbly and compassionate.

School activities: While attending RFHS she has been a three-year member of the Varsity Dance Team and during her senior year will be the co-caption. She loves music and dancing and had key roles in the High School Musical's "Beauty and the Beast" and "Newsies." She is a member of the River Falls Marching Band Color Guard along with participating with the Costumed Carolers and the Madrigal group.

Community activities/hobbies: Haley is a competition dancer and an assistant teacher with the St. Croix Valley Dance Academy. She is involved at Ezekiel Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School and participating in musical events. During 2018 Haley received the 2018 Youth Volunteer of the year award at Ezekiel Lutheran Church. During her free time, she enjoys movies, vintage television shows and spending time with her Boston Terrier Lucy.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, she would focus on interacting with community events and being a role model for younger children.

Rachel Nowak

Parents: Dustin and Melanie Nowak.

Describes herself as: Motivated, dedicated and hard-working.

School activities: While attending RFHS, Rachel has been involved in Students Offering Support (SOS) where she co-led nursing home volunteer opportunities to interact with residents at Comforts of Home every other week.As a member of the National Honor Society Rachel planned monthly activities with RFHS students interacting with foreign exchange students helping them welcomed and accepted. As a student council member, she has helped out with school sponsored activities. As a member of the River Falls Dance team Rachel received the best sportsmanship award.

Community activities: Rachel dances competitively with the St. Croix Valley Dance Academy. She teaches young children at the dance studio how to dance competitively.

Hobbies: Spending time with friends, reading and watching movies.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador Rachel would work with community programs that include the weekend backpack program, working with students who have special education needs and the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

Rachael Rahn

Parents: Nathan and Jody Rahn.

Describes herself as: Optimistic, compassionate and responsible.

School activities: While attending RFHS, Rachael has been involved in track as a hurdler, in FFA as the photographer and as the sophomore class Vice-President. Rachael is a member of the high school Mock Trial and Robotics team. She has received several awards such as Student of the Term, Academic Letter along with two Wildcat Pride Certificates (one for Forensics competing on to the state level and another for helping teach fourth graders about internet safety.) Rachael received the FFA Greenhouse Degree and was recently selected to be a lab assistant for girls' summer engineering camp at UW-Stout.

Community activities/hobbies: Rachael is involved in 4-H where she shares her love of photography and time on community projects within 4-H. Rachael continues working with youth to create an awareness on using social media safely and responsibly.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, Rachael would focus on ways to interact with community clubs and activities along with welcoming new community members. She believes that representing and promoting River Fall's values when visiting other communities would be a fun and rewarding experience.

Sophia Schmidt

Parents: Matthew and Julie Schmidt.

Describes herself as: Compassionate, highly motivated and curious.

School activities: While attending RFHS, she has been involved in the River Falls Marching Band, Wind Symphony and Chamber Choir along with participating with the Costumed Carolers and Madrigal group. She received a Best in Site award for her musical theater solo at the Solo and Ensemble festival this past year. Sophia participated in the state forensics team focusing on a persuasive oratory speech and went on to compete in the Wisconsin State Forensics tournament. She is a member of the River Music Composition Club and will be writing music to submit the music composition contest this year. In addition, Sophia has received academic letters during each of her high school years.

Community activities/hobbies: Sophia enjoys painting, reading, drawing, swimming and playing the piano. Her artwork has been featured during several events at the River Falls Public Library.

If selected as a River Falls Ambassador, she would focus on volunteering for community events, meeting community members and lending her support to organizations within the community.

Grace Simon

Parents: Michael and Jennifer Simon.

Describes herself as: Supportive, compassionate and a good listener.

School activities: While attending RFHS, Grace has been involved in sports and especially enjoys being on the girl's tennis team. She lettered while being a student manager for hockey and was chosen for the "good sportsmanship" award. Grace has received academic awards along with attending coursework at a post-secondary level. Along with sports Grace enjoys art and received an "art award."

Community activities: Grace is involved in church activities and has participated in "Feed our Starving Children.

Hobbies: Swimming, tennis, listening to music and volunteering for church sponsored activities. If selected as a River Falls Ambassador Grace would work with community organizations, school activities that would support the community and representing River Falls when attending events in surrounding communities.