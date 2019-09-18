St. Croix Central High School held its homecoming coronation at the end of the school day on Monday, Sept. 16, naming Liberty Grant and Logan Johnson homecoming king and queen for the senior class.

Also named to the homecoming court were (from left) Macie Segebrecht (freshman), Kennedi Kahler (sophomore), Mya Kizer (junior), Trent Nippoldt (junior), Noah Schmitz (sophomore) and Kaden Fry (freshman).

Homecoming week continues Wednesday, Sept. 18 with Skit Night starting at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The high school will also hold a series of pep rallies throughout the district on Friday, Sept. 20, with a movie and bonfire to take place following the football game Friday night. The homecoming court will be introduced at halftime of the football game. Homecoming week will conclude with the homecoming dance from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

This year’s theme is Hollywood.