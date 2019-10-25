The large group room at Kinnic Falls Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services in River Falls now bears the name of two people credited for years of success at the halfway house and helping thousands overcome alcohol and chemical dependency.

Anyone entering the meeting space, part of a 2016 expansion to the Orange Street residence and treatment facility, will pass under a sign that reads “The Larson Room.” The moniker honors Delores DeLorme and her late husband, former executive director Robert “Bob” Larson, who together ran the halfway house for nearly three decades starting in the 1970s. DeLorme was joined by family, staff and past clients at the facility for a dedication ceremony Friday afternoon, Oct. 25.

Kate Ihus, current executive director of the 52-bed facility, praised the couple for their leadership and “a lot of commitment, dedication and determination to keep Kinnic Falls growing and alive.”

Jimmie Lee Anderson, a former Kinnic Falls client who now handles transportation for the facility, said he first met DeLorme in 1996. “She told me, ‘We’re going to love you until you learn how to love yourself,’” Anderson recalled.

Eldest son Steve Larson concluded the ceremony with an emotional account of how Kinnic Falls helped him achieve 45 years of sobriety.

For more information about Kinnic Falls, visit https://kinnicfalls.org or call 800-525-4712.