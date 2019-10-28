They might as well be saying “Kevin Hansen.” He’s the only first responder for the township.

“I’m pretty much the last one,” Hansen said earlier this month.

He may be a one-man team, but his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

State Rep. Rob Stafsholt this month named Hansen First Responder of the Year for the 29th Assembly District.

“The citizens of the Star Prairie Area are kept safe, and our communities remain strong, because of the hard work and selflessness that Kevin has displayed,” the New Richmond Republican said.

Hansen has been a Star Prairie first responder since the early 2000s. He’s often the first person to arrive on the scene of accidents and medical emergencies.

Sometimes that means administering aid. Other times, his role is merely to keep the patient’s spirits up until the ambulance arrives.

“I just jump in and help any way I can,” said Hansen, a 52-year-old who works in landscaping and snow removal.

Stafsholt said Hansen is a humble guy, but one whose courage and commitment to neighbors deserves a tip of the cap.

“Kevin has continually proven to be a man that our friends and families can look toward in dire times,” the lawmaker said. “He does not do this job for money and does not ask for recognition. However, we owe him a sincere thank you for what he does, day in and day out.”

Hansen said his tendency to render aid was honed by his father’s example.

“Just jump in and help,” he said. “That’s kind of the way I was raised.”

Hansen’s roots in public service date back to the 1980s when, as a high school student, he followed a magazine ad to the Student Conservation Association. That put him on the path to a horse-trail crew that helped firefighters battling wildfires in Montana.

“That’s kind of where I got the bug that bit me,” he said, recalling thinking, “I’ve got to get into that more.”

He went on to work with a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources crew that sent him around the country to assist with wildfires as part of a mutual aid agreement. Hansen said he took training seminars in different aspects as he encountered them.

He got his first EMT assignment at a wildfire in California. He then served in that role at other fires, where he would evaluate patients — usually other firefighters — who endured heat stroke, smoke inhalation and bee stings.

Family obligations eventually kept him closer to home, where he’s been tending to his ailing father.

“Life kind of led me away from that scene a bit,” Hansen said.

He said his local first responder role continues to scratch the public safety itch, but he wouldn’t mind returning to a wildfire crew someday if the conditions were right.

Though he’s responded to more calls than he can count, Hansen said no particular incident stands out. In the final analysis, they have all amounted to someone who needs help. Rather, every call he’s been on has taught him nuances of the first responder role that he said continues to build his skill set.

He encouraged others to consider being first responders, too. Hansen said the training, available at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, is easy to attain.

Others, he said, may also find it to be a rewarding role in the community.

“It’s a growing community,” he said of the Star Prairie area. “The more we have, the more we can spread out and get there a little quicker.”