NEW RICHMOND - Ron Ramos experienced ash and dust falling from the sky on 911 growing up in the Bronx. He knew in that moment that not only was he going to become a soldier, he was going to become a Marine.

“I didn’t see 911 on television. I was 14 years old when it happened,” said Ramos. He paused and took a minute to compose himself before continuing. “It took a little while for my mom to get home. She was working in Manhattan that day.”

Ramos was angry. He wanted to fight.

“I tried to join the Marine Corps at 16 but the recruiter said I had to come back a year later. I marked that day on my calendar and one year later I joined the Marine Corps at 17 years old. That’s the youngest you can join the Corps. My recruiter drove me to our apartment. I knocked on the door. My mom answered and I said, ‘Mom, I’m ready.’ She signed those papers without hesitation,” Ramos recalled.

Today he, his girlfriend and daughter call New Richmond home.

Ramos served a total of seven deployments over the course of two enlistments, eight years: two tours in Iraq, two tours in Afghanistan and three more in Japan. In 2008, six months after returning from his second deployment to Iraq, Ramos faced an interesting opportunity.

While in Iraq, he had begun training as a data analyst, a position which would employ his computer skills on top of his administration skills. He would be responsible for conducting more advanced tracking of a helicopter’s performance and employing that data to conceive of strategies to prevent particular kinds of wear and tear on a helicopter’s mechanics.

These skills made him a unique commodity and ended up getting him transferred from Heavy Helicopter Squadron Warhorse to Heavy Helicopter Squadron Wolfpack. After the transfer, he said he learned that the Wolfpack’s resources were about to be split and deployed back to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ramos was assigned to deploy to Afghanistan with enough crew and resources to support four helicopters. The Wolfpack was to be part of a Marine Air Ground Task Force, an invasion force assigned to do whatever was necessary to establish Camp Leatherneck in the mountains in Kandahar Province.

“We were training to learn how to operate with minimal resources. In Iraq, we were close to Kuwait so we could get whatever we needed. I was hoping it would be something different," he said. "East coast helicopter groups had been to Afghanistan, we hadn’t. Not knowing what was going to be out there and telling us nothing was set up, that there was no base, that was very exciting to me."

It was a particularly challenging mission given the location and logistics. Ramos unit was part of an initial force of about 200 troops with a 2-to-1 ratio of combat to support troops. Before their helicopters could arrive, the Marines had to construct a flight pad for them to land.

“Afghanistan has mountains, trees, rivers and it’s very cold, much colder than Iraq. We went to Kandahar Province where we would help build Camp Leatherneck," he said. "We built up tents for incoming Marine Corps units, whatever was necessary.”

The base was regularly assaulted by enemy combatants mortar and rocket attacks from the surrounding mountains.

“The first night we were there, one of the battalion landing teams took fire from mortars and lost a few people. The mortars landed inside the base. Iraq was flat. In Afghanistan there were mountains right where we were. They could see down into our base, they could see us building stuff. It was really bad. Usually you can feel it or hear it coming. They would lob mortars and we’d have RPG's raining down on us. That was my first time experiencing that and it scared the crap out of me,” Ramos said.

When they were not getting bombed, Ramos and his unit worked side by side with the troops building cement barricades and working on the flight pad.

“This was my first time actually physically working right next to them other than transporting them. I learned a lot. We had a limited supply of bottled water. You could use three bottles to sh--, shower and shave. You could brush your teeth, lather and soap up and you’d have one bottle left to rinse with and that would be it for the day. No chow tent. We had MRE’s so very minimal. We eventually got generators but we didn’t have any fuel for them, so we had to wait for that,” he said.

When the flight pad was finally completed, Ramos unit brought in six helicopters, four to work with and two as backups. The first night they were on the ground, two of them were hit by mortars and destroyed.

During this deployment, the Wolfpack spent a lot of time flying 20,000 pound storage containers filled with gear and supplies for combat troops day and night to their locations off base. That way troops could travel lighter and avoid traveling on dangerous highways mined with IUDs.

“Our helicopters took a lot of fire. We had Purple Hearts awarded to our pilots and crew members for getting hit while flying. The rules of engagement at the time were, we couldn’t fire back,” Ramos said.

Until the base could be built up and expanded, helicopters were the lifeblood of the camp and that meant carrying out medical as well as troop and equipment transport.

“We had more cammarderie than we did on any of the other deployments I’ve ever been on. Our unit did not suffer any casualties, but adjoining units, had a lot. We were not a medical support helicopter, but we did perform those missions because of a lack of capacity. We did angel flights where we picked up dead troops. I loved being able to help the troops when I could. I loved flying."

Following the recent U.S. troop draw-down, Ramos saw his hopes for a 20-year career in the Marines die. He would still serve, he said, if he could.