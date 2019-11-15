NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- After the passing of her dog, Chubby, this past summer, Star Elementary fifth grader Emilyn Thompson decided that she wanted to give back to animals who don’t get loved or have owners. The decision led Emilyn to created Grub for Chub, which will be donating to the Arnell Memorial Humane Society in Amery this year.

“I want to help animals get the supplies they need and I love helping. I know that my dog would want me to help all the animals get what they need,” Emilyn said.

The Humane Society is hosting a donation drive through Nov. 26. Items on the wish list include Purina “Naturals” Cat Chow, Purina Kitten Chow, dog biscuits - all sizes, canned dog food - no gravy, hot dogs, Tidy Cat Kitty Litter, HE liquid laundry detergent, Dawn Antibacterial Dish Soap, Fabric softener dryer sheets, Lysol liquid cleanser, paper towels and toilet paper.

“I chose the Arnell Memorial Humane Society because we heard really good things about them. And everyone deserves a chance. The people at Arnell seem to do good work and I wanted to thank them,” Emilyn said.

Items can be brought to the Star Prairie Sports Bar of Vudu Street Food in New Richmond. Other ways items may be donated include ordering items on Walmart.com and having them shipped to the New Richmond, Wisconsin location, with the pick up person listed as Jessica Thompson, Emilyn’s mother. Or cash donations may be made to the Arnell Memorial Humane Society at arnellhumane.org, making sure to mention Emilyn as the reason for donation.

“Last year for Emilyn's 10th birthday she told me she didn't want presents, she wanted to donate to an animal shelter. She chose to help St. Croix Animal Friends food shelf. She was able to raise 350 pounds in just over a week. This year she decided to do it in honor of her dog, Chubby, who passed away in August,” the girls' mother said. “She decided to help Arnell after hearing great things from other people about their work. By choosing different organizations every year, it will help to raise awareness for all the local places that could use some help.”

For more information, visit the Grub for Chub Facebook page.