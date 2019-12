Shopper upon shopper answered the bell this week during a fundraising campaign in Hudson.

The Salvation Army's annual 30-hour Red Kettle Campaign bell-ringing marathon began Wednesday and continued until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at County Market.

Media and fundraising manager Angela Moulton said the first day raised $15,000, which was matched — bringing the total to $30,181 as of Wednesday night.