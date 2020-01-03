Hospitals in Minnesota and Wisconsin have announced the first newborns delivered in the new year.

Red Wing

A baby boy was the first newborn of the 2020s at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing. Richard Rodriguez was born 11:26 a.m. Jan. 2. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

The parents are Maria and Ricardo Rodriguez, and his big sister is Isabella. Dr. Sarah Helm helped deliver the newborn. The parents say their son is healthy and doing well, and they are excited to bring him to their home in Wabasha, Minn., according to a news release.

New Richmond

Westfields Hospital & Clinic welcomed the first baby born in New Richmond on New Year's Day. Ava Hope Wiley was born to Houlton, Wis. parents Alissa and Stephen Wiley, just 25 minutes after they arrived at Westfields on Jan. 1.

Ava weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches. She was joined at Westfields by big sisters Aaralyn, 10 and Autumn, six.

The family was presented with a basket with gifts from the hospital gift shop, $25 Chamber dollars from the New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce, a quilt from the “Quilts for Kids & Families” group from New Richmond and a book from the Family Resource Center.

Hudson

The first baby of 2020 delivered in Hudson arrived at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 2. Alice Fritsch was delivered in the Hudson Hospital & Clinic Birth Center, weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 17 inches. Parents Jenna and Nate Fritsch said big sister Violet, age 4, was excited to have a younger sister.

Nurses presented the Fritsch family with a gift basket and congratulations.