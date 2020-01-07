A Wabasha County man killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at last will be laid to rest in Minnesota.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd R. Timm of Kellogg was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. He and 428 other crewmen died on the ship after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained numerous torpedo hits and capsized, resulting in the second largest loss of life in the attack, according to the National Park Service.

On Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Timm’s remains had been accounted for.

Timm was 19 when he was killed.

The National Park Service recounts that the "Okie" capsized at 8:08 a.m.., approximately 12 minutes after the first torpedo hit. Hundreds of men were trapped below her decks. Survivors said they found themselves in a bizarre world turned upside down, in pitch-black darkness, as compartments filled with water. A few orchestrated an escap, a few others were rescued.

"The hours passed by slowly for those trapped below decks. Using hammers and wrenches, they pounded on bulkheads to draw attention to would-be rescuers," the website reads.

According to the Department of Defense, from December 1941 to June 1944, the remains of deceased crew members were recovered and interred in the Halawa and Nu’uana cemeteries.

In 1947 the identities of 35 sailors, officers from the USS Oklahoma were identified; the remaining were classified as “non-recoverable.”

The Department of Defense explains that between June and November of 2015 those who had been classified as “non-recoverable” were exhumed.

Timm was identified using dental and anthropological analysis along with DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis.

A burial service is scheduled from May 25 in Wabasha.

Of the more than 400,000 Americans who died during World War II, there are still 72,639 who are unaccounted for; 30,000 are assessed as possibly recoverable.