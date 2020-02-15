RED WING — Building something from scratch seems like an out-of-date type of thing to do. Why build it when you can buy it?

If you said something like that to Rich Dosdall, he'd show you all of things he's built from scratch, things you could barely begin to comprehend.

The passion and perfectionist mentality is why Dosdall is being honored as Craftsman of the Year by the Craftsmanship Museum in Carlsbad, California, this month for his work on a half scale 1655 Oliver tractor.

Dosdall, a lifelong Red Wing resident, began tinkering with Oliver brand tractors at any early age when his father would bring them home. Dosdall's father, Earl Dosdall, began selling and fixing them.

It was only natural for Dosdall to begin helping his father with his projects and later on at Earl's Repair Shop.

It was either age 5 or 6 when Dosdall first remembers helping work on tractors. In his teen years, Dosdall would go to steam threshing shows and wish he could have an Oliver brand tractor.

READ MORE: Rich Dosdall's Autobiography

Sadly, the cost was too much. So instead of buying one, he decided to build it.

Dosdall began building a 2-inch scale Case steam engines and would complete it after a couple years of work. Over the years, Dosdall would make build a 4-inch scale Burrell steam engine and a 4-inch scale 65 HP Case steam engine.

The tractor being honored by the Craftsmanship museum took Dosdall four-and-a-half years to construct. He handcrafted all but six piece..

The longest part on the tractor? Likely the four-and-a-half foot long piece of the main frame. Everything else was meticulously placed.

Every detail needs to be exact. If it was a part of the tractor he's building, he's got to have it.

Want to learn more about building every inch of Dosdall's tractor? Watch his instructional video below.

For example the decals: Dosdall had been in contact with someone who creates replica decals. Dosdall was specific in his request, wanting it to be absolutely perfect. After multiple attempts, Dosdall decided to draw it himself, a process that took him days to accomplish.

Even the paint is exact, something Dosdall is glad is readily available. Dosdall said the steering wheel took him almost a 40-hour work week worth of time to complete.

“This is excellent, very nice. But this takes the cake," Dosdall said looking at his Oliver tractor. "It’s the ultimate project right here.”

When Dosdall took the tractor to Detroit for a convention, he said it gave him great pride watching people flock to his area whenever he'd start the tractor up. Every two minutes, more and more people would come. For someone as humble as Dosdall, he said it was an incredible feeling.

Since the Craftsmanship Museum is more dedicated to miniatures, Dosdall won't be bringing any of his projects to put on display. Dosdall said if he were to leave the tractor at the museum, they'd likely have to build an entirely new room to hold it.

Dosdall said, trying not to talk himself up, the Craftsmanship Museum usually honors people that excel in certain areas like painting, decal work, machining or sheet metal. Dosdall said the museum told him that he excels in all areas.

So why go through all of this work? Spending countless hours on a half-scale tractor that requires practically everything but the tires and cast iron work to be done by hand sounds like something to quit before you get started.

"I’m a perfectionist, so people call me."

When Dosdall dies, he one or two projects might go to the Craftsmanship Museum, but the rest is left to his daughter.

With all of the projects Dosdall has in his shop and home, maybe he could have a museum of his own some day.