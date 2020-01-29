Vogel, 25, of Cottage Grove, was crowned East Wind Princess at the Jan. 24 Royal Coronation in St. Paul. The event kicked off the annual Winter Carnival.

She is one of four carnival princesses selected to represent the Royal Court of King Boreas and Aurora, Queen of the Snows. Her sponsor is LCS Company in Inver Grove Heights.

She’ll make over 300 public appearances throughout her one-year reign. That includes a Valentine’s Day weekend in Winnipeg, Canada, her father, Lew Vogel said.

“The night of the coronation they are whisked away to the St. Paul Hotel and fitted with wardrobe that they’ll use for a whole year,” he said.

“Just a little,” he said, when asked if he was proud of his daughter.

Aly Vogel was a Strawberry Fest Ambassador in 2011. She’s volunteered with the St. Paul Winter Carnival Junior Royalty and is a recipient of the Aquatennial Honorary Commodore’s award for her effort.

Vogel earned her bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She works for Washington County.



