When Ben Stangler was growing up, he loved to go for rides in a 1951 Chevrolet Business Coupe which had been owned by members of his family for many years. In fact, Ben loved the car so much, he has spent the past decade searching for it.

While living near Valley City, North Dakota, Ben’s grandfather, Robert, bought the car in Fargo, because he was a traveling salesman specializing in farm supplies. Business coupes had larger trunk designs and a removable back seat, so salesmen could transport their sales items easily.

He used the car for work, but when he moved to Seattle, he loaded twin sons Tom and Dennis and daughter Margaret in the car, and drove 50 mph to the Pacific Northwest.

Robert eventually sold the car to his brother, Leonard, who brought the car back to North Dakota. He drove the car for years, then sold it to Robert’s son Dennis in the 1970s. Dennis lived in Stewartville, Minn., and decided to restore the car. When he finished the restoration in 1987, a man in Stewartville offered to buy it, and Dennis sold it to him.

As he was growing up, Ben went to classic car shows with his dad, Tom, and uncle Dennis. They sometimes talked about Robert’s 1951 Chevy.

Ben, now a teacher at St. Odilia middle school in Shoreview, Minn., said he had “countless memories talking about the old ‘51 and all the cars of that era with my dad. We always got a special smile when we came across another business couple like my grandfather’s.”

One day, Ben shared a picture of the car with his children and that sparked a search for the car.

They learned that the Stewartville man had sold the car to a dealer in Winona and that the dealer may have sold it to someone in Red Wing.

Since Tom and Dennis are now 84, Ben hopes he can locate the 1951 Chevy and possibly buy it back into the family or at least help his dad and uncle see it again.

Anyone who recognizes the car and wants to help Ben in his search, may contact him by email at findour51@yahoo.com .

“Any time I get a ride in or drive a classic car, it just takes me back to a special time,” Ben said. “I hope we can get one last ride in the old ‘51, Grandpa’s ‘51.”