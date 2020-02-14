NEW RICHMOND — Saying yes to a reality television opportunity led to an extravagant wedding ceremony for a local couple. They just had to share their big day with 51 other sets of newlyweds.

Emmy Seidling and David Adams celebrated their nuptials at a July 2019 ceremony in New York’s Central Park while cameras were rolling for TLC network show “Say Yes to the Dress: America.” The latest season of the long-running dress-themed program brought together brides and grooms from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico for a combined wedding officiated by bridal designer and show personality Randy Fenoli.

The two were engaged in March 2019, but Seidling said she was a “Say Yes to the Dress” fan for years.

“I’m that girl who dreamed of her wedding day since she was probably 6 years old,” she said.

Interested in visiting Kleinfeld Bridal, the New York boutique featured in the show, Seidling said she went online and filled out an application to be in an episode.

The bad news she received in reply was the format of the show, in which brides try on wedding dresses in front of their entourages before confirming their choice with an often tearful “yes,” was no more. The good news was Seidling was encouraged to submit a video application for the new series.

Video application

Seidling got to work tracking down locations to capture the essence of her home state for a national audience.

“Trying to just represent Wisconsin to its fullest,” Seidling said of the video shot by friend Jamie Thompson on a cellphone. Some of the elements that made the final cut: hay bales, snow and downtown New Richmond.

When the email arrived notifying the couple they were chosen for the show, Seidling said she excitedly called her fiance, a begrudging “Say Yes to the Dress” viewer.

“When I told him I was submitting an application he basically was like, ‘It's a longshot, but go ahead and do it,’” Seidling said. “And then when we won, he was like ‘Oh, well this is actually pretty cool.’”

She said yes

The couple and some of their family members flew to New York for four days of filming. The process started at Kleinfeld Bridal to pick a dress, followed by a pre-wedding reception the next day.

Seidling chose an Essence of Australia lace fit and flare dress by designer Martina Liana.

“The dress fit me like a glove,” Seidling said. “It was almost like it was made for me.”

Most importantly, she said a cutaway on the side of the dress showed off her lobster tattoo — something she and her new husband both have.

Adams moved to New Richmond more than a decade ago and has family roots in the area. Seidling rented a place in town a few years back with Thompson, whose daughter is friends with Adams' daughter from another marriage. The newlyweds met when Seidling took both girls on a trip to California where her parents live.

“That’s how our little spark happened,” Seidling said. “David wanted to know who this woman is who would be taking his daughter across state lines.”

Seidling said she and Adams bonded with several other couples on the show. The brides have a closed Facebook group to keep in touch and follow along as the season plays out.

She also said the celebrity officiant was every bit as funny and caring as he appears on TV.

“He was so down to earth,” she said of Fenoli. “He really reminded me of a Wisconsin person.”

Seidling and Adams were not singled out to be featured on an episode, but will appear in the group wedding finale of “Say Yes to the Dress: America” airing in March.